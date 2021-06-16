Durant and the Nets look to clinch series against Milwaukee

Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -3.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nets lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets look to clinch the series over the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the Eastern Conference second round. The Nets won the previous matchup 114-108. Kevin Durant scored 49 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA shooting 38.9% from deep, led by Bobby Portis shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Nets have gone 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.2 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.1 points per game, and is averaging 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Khris Middleton is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

James Harden leads the Nets averaging 24.6 points and is adding 8.5 rebounds. Durant is averaging 33.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 107.6 points, 52.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 42.8% shooting.

Nets: Averaging 115 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.