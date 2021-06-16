Ex-aide says Boris Johnson called health minister ‘hopeless’

LONDON (AP) — The former top aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ramped up his criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Dominic Cummings on Wednesday released what appeared to be private message exchanges from March 2020 in which Johnson branded his health minister “hopeless.” Johnson’s office would neither confirm nor deny that the messages were genuine. Cummings left his job in November and is now a fierce critic of the government. Cummings has excoriated the government on social media, and in testimony last month to Parliament he said Health Secretary Matt Hancock “should have been fired,” and claimed Johnson was “unfit for the job” of prime minister.