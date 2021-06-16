Former corrections officer gets 10 years for raping women

MIAMI (AP) — A former South Florida corrections officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping women under his supervision. Miami-Dade County court records show 36-year-old Yulian Gonzalez pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual battery as part of a deal with prosecutors. Gonzalez was first arrested and charged in September 2019 after a woman he was supervising on house arrest told police that he had forced her to have sex with him and threatened to send her back to jail. He faced additional charges the next month after two more victims claimed to be raped during his visits.