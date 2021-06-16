“Give us time”, Chemtool evacuation order remains in effect as firefighting continues

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — Residents within one mile of the Chemtool plant still can't return to their homes as the evacuation order is in effect, according to officials during a news conference on Wednesday.

"Give us time. We need time to mitigate this. Let us do what we need to do to get this situated and to get this whole situation taken care of," Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said.

Health officials also ask people to wear a mask outdoors within three miles of the plant.

The evacuation and mask orders won't be lifted until Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency can review air quality tests.

Fire suppression at Chemtool is still underway. Neighbors might see flareups as building materials are moved, but Chief Wilson assured the community the fire and any hazardous materials are contained.

"Please be patient," Chief Wilson said about the fire suppression efforts.

Officials expect to hold another news conference sometime on Wednesday. You can watch that news conference on air and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

An Illinois Environmental Protection Agency official at the news conference couldn't speak on any legal action the IEPA would pursue against Chemtool for the fire.