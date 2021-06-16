Governor Evers discusses issues with local farmers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited Hamburg Hills Farm on Wednesday afternoon as part of June Dairy Month.

Governor Evers talked with the Servais family, owners of Hamburg Hills Farm, to learn what their concerns are with dairy farming right now.

He was then taken on a tour of the farm.

Following the tour, the governor explained that some of the main concerns with dairy farming right now are labor shortages, their ability to provide health insurance to their employers and their families, and the fact that they are dependent on the environment on a daily basis. As far as state help goes for these farmers, Gov. Evers said while there is bipartisan support on some things, others he is disappointed about.

"I still think the area of farmer's mental health is a concern. That money was never fully released out of the last budget when we had all sorts of people asking for support and it just never happened," said Evers. "I am still disappointed in the early response that the legislature had about that."

He said while there have been some wins and some losses, there haven't been adequate resources to do what they need to do.

"Broadband is one of those things. Whether it's this farm or the people in Stoddard or any place in rural Wisconsin, we know that in order to survive in this economy, whether it's farming or other businesses in rural Wisconsin, we have to have broadband," said the governor

Broadband, he said, is such a crucial aspect of farming now, that he stated the most recent response from the Republicans about it was inadequate.

Along with this, finding workers is just as important but he said that it is dependent on the healthcare system in Wisconsin. Governor Evers said he will not stop advocating for Medicare expansion which would help.

Organic dairy farmer Zach Servais, Organic Dairy Farmer said they milk around 300 dairy cattle. He said he couldn't imagine doing anything else but dairy farming.

"I love being outside, I love the animals. You don't really get to set your own hours but I love being able to walk into my house in the middle of the day if need be," said Servais.

He said looking forward, there are things they worry about working in the dairy industry like the regulations and prices going all over the place. Having Governor Evers visit and recognize their hard work on the farm, he said means a lot.

"It's really nice. We are incredibly proud of this place. We put a lot of work into keeping it looking beautiful and up to the standard that we hold ourselves to," said Servais. "Having the Governor come up is a great honor."