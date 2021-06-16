Junta troops burn Myanmar village in escalation of violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Government troops in Myanmar have burned down most of a village in the country’s central heartland in an apparent attempt to suppress local resistance against the ruling military junta. The attack is the latest example of how violence has become endemic in much of Myanmar in recent months as the junta tries to subdue an incipient nationwide insurrection against its seizure of power in February. Images of Kinma village in Magway region that circulated widely on social media show much of the village flattened by fire. A villager contacted by phone says only 10 of 237 houses are left standing.