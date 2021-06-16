La Crosse Community Theater offers summer camp scholarships

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Local youth can now receive a scholarship to participate in one of the La Crosse Community Theater's summer camps.

According to the theater, anyone between the ages of 5 to 18 can apply for a scholarship. This is the first year the theater has been able to offer financial grants such on a large scale, thanks in part to generous donors.

Patron Services Manager Mary Cate Wesling said grants will be offered on a sliding scale, ranging from partial scholarships to full-rides. The amount each recipient is given depends on their financial needs, explained Wesling.

Scholarships are available up to one week before the camp's start. Although there is no deadline to apply, Wesling encourages community members to do so as soon as they can.

The organization believes all kids should have the opportunity participate in the camps, no matter what their financial status is, as it teaches them valuable life skills.

"Theatre we feel is a really important thing for kids to experience," said Wesling. "It allows them to develop team-building, confidence in themselves, memorization skills, as well as putting together a product with other people that they can take pride in."

The theater's upcoming summer camps include the following:

Young Stars: a week-long camp open to those between the ages of 5 to 7.

a week-long camp open to those between the ages of 5 to 7. Star Players: a week-long camp open to those between the ages of 8 to 12.

a week-long camp open to those between the ages of 8 to 12. Teen Star Studio: a three week intensive camp for individuals aged 13 to 18. Following the camp, participants will put on a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream or Frozen Junior.

To register for one of the camps, or a scholarship, head to the La Crosse Community Theater's website. The organization stated it plans to email applicants via email to let them know their scholarship amount.