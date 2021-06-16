Loan relief granted to former for-profit college students

The U.S. Education Department says it’s erasing student debt for thousands of borrowers who attended a for-profit college chain that made exaggerated claims about its graduates’ success in finding jobs. The Biden administration is approving 18,000 loan forgiveness claims from former students of ITT Technical Institute, a chain that closed in 2016. The loan discharges will clear more than $500 million in debt. The move announced Wednesday marks a step forward in the Biden administration’s effort to clear a backlog of claims in a program that provides loan forgiveness to students defrauded by their colleges. Many students said it was harder to find jobs when they listed ITT Tech on their resumes.