Magnussen to make IndyCar debut, has F1 in rearview mirror

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Magnussen is fresh off his first win in eight years and will make his IndyCar debut as he continues to leave Formula One in his rearview mirror. Magnussen will race at Road America in Wisconsin this weekend for Arrow McLaren SP as the replacement driver for injured Felix Rosenqvist. Magnussen will be competing Sunday at Road America against former Haas teammate Romain Grosjean as well as Marcus Ericsson. Ericsson left F1 for IndyCar after the 2018 season and last weekend in Detroit picked up his first IndyCar victory to give Ganassi a Saturday sweep. Magnussen and Renger van der Zande teamed to win the IMSA race for Ganassi.