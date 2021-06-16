Marshals Service can’t properly track threats against judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service lacks the capability of adequately detecting threats against federal judges across the nation and uses outdated security equipment to protect judges’ homes. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the Justice Department’s inspector general. It comes nearly a year after a gunman killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and shot and injured her husband at their New Jersey home after posing as a delivery driver. The report highlights serious security gaps in the Marshals Service’s efforts to ensure the safety of more than 2,700 sitting judges as the number of threats against judges continues to rise.