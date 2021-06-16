Mexico’s Cozumel port gets first cruise ship since pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican resort of Cozumel has welcomed the first arrival of a cruise ship carrying passengers since the coronavirus pandemic essentially collapsed the industry. Officials in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo on Wednesday welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas to the world’s busiest stopover for cruise ships. The cruise line requires all passengers 16 and over to be fully vaccinated. But Gov. Carlos Joaquin said about 5% of the passengers aboard — largely youths or those with chronic health conditions — haven’t been vaccinated. State health officials were on hand to oversee the arrival.