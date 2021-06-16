North Carolina governor grants pardon to ex-death row inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has granted a pardon to a man who was once on death row for a shopkeeper’s slaying and spent more than 40 years in prison. Cooper’s office announced the action Wednesday on behalf of Charles Ray Finch. The governor’s move makes Finch eligible to file a claim under state law which allows compensation to people wrongly convicted of felonies. Finch was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Holloman, who was shot inside his country store on Feb. 13, 1976, in an attempted robbery. An appeals court ruled that evidence cast doubt on Finch’s murder conviction.