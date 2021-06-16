Oasis Respite Program provides activities for those living with Alzheimer’s

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center is providing a program to help caregivers of those living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other brain impairments.

Caregivers can leave their family member at First Free Church for four hours on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oasis volunteers and staff provide food, choir concerts, crafts and games designed to help stimulate memory.

"As they first join us sometimes they don't know who we are, what they're doing here but by the time they're done it's the end of the day, they're waiving goodbye, and it takes forever for them to get out the door," Program coordinator Sara Wrobel said. "Becuase they just want to stay and they want to show their caregiver everything they did and learned and showed and this is my friend and it's really the most rewarding thing I've ever done."

Staff and volunteers trained to care for the participants.

It is funded through grants and a suggested $10 donation per session.

