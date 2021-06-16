One more quiet day before summer humidity brings storm chances

Today will be much like we have seen over the last two days. Abundant sunshine, light winds and highs climbing into the 80s.

Overnight there will be a chance for storms in Minnesota. A few showers and isolated thunder will extend into our region. Most of these rain chances will dissipate by mid-morning. But that means you might need the umbrella tomorrow morning.

Then during the daytime, the summer heat and humidity will be felt. If sunshine is able to break from the clouds, temperatures will climb to the 90s. This heat will then rebuild instability for the potential for severe weather.

By the evening commute, a cold front will spark strong to severe thunderstorms. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats. Strong storms will push southeast overnight and clearing quickly returns.

Back into Friday the comfortable, sunny weather returns. As high climb to the 80s winds will be a bit stronger due to the exiting weather pattern.

Saturday will be another quiet summer day and then Father’s Day will bring storms back into the region. So celebrate your dads by grilling out Saturday night.

Sunday storms will have the potential to be strong to severe. But more details on this system will come as the week proceeds so stay in tune with this forecast.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett