One-seeded Tomah falls at home to four-seeded Deforest

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - One-seed Tomah hosted four-seed DeForest in Division 1 Regional softball action on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a hot start for DeForest. They were able to grab a 4-0 lead over Tomah in the early innings. Jaelyn Derlein accounted for one of these RBIs with a single up the middle driving in Niah Larson.

Tomah came fighting back with the support of their crowd. Alyssa Whaley connected for a 2-RBI Double to cut the lead to two. In the fifth, she hit a ball to Center. It hit the top of the fence and missed a homerun by a couple of inches. Whaley scored moments later to make it 4-3 DeForest.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alyssa Whaley approached the plate with a runner on first. Whaley hit a blooper to Left, which appeared to be on its way to the ground, but DeForest's Trysten Schroeder made a diving catch to halt Tomah's rally.

DeForest knocks out Tomah and advances with a 4-3 victory.