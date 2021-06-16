Riverfest rearranges for 2021 return

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Instead of one large beverage and food tent, Riverfest 2021 organizers will spread out the event with five serving stations.

Media director Derek Martin said this will prevent people from feeling forced to congregate and wait in line under one big tent.

Traditional food vendors won't build their usual stands either. Instead, 15 food trucks will have mobile food options for attendees.

This is the first big festival to make its post-pandemic return after Moon Tunes began holding concerts at Riverside Park.

"Our friends, neighbors, community, and coworkers [are] talking about how excited they are to get to come back to Riverfest this year," Martin said. "Especially if they know the amount of work we put into this event and the absolute heartbreak that was last year so the community just seems so excited."

Rocky's Supper Club Cheese curds won't be at this year's Riverfest, but a different food truck is selling curds.

A couple of things that won't change are the music throughout the festival along with the fireworks show.

The musical lineup includes Randy Houser on July 1 and Chris Kroeze on July 3.

There are two fireworks shows planned for 2021. One is opening night on June 30 with the other on July 4. Both shows are at 10 p.m.

The medallion hunt begins Monday.

