Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats’ voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is opening the door to supporting a voting rights bill. The West Virginia Democrat is offering up an extensive list of proposed changes to the legislation ahead of a showdown vote in the Senate later this month. The Democrats’ bill would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. voting in a generation, touching nearly every aspect of the electoral process. They say it’s needed to protect access to the ballot. But Manchin opposes the bill as written, calling it divisive. He released a proposed list of changes ahead of a meeting of Senate Democrats Thursday to discuss the path forward.