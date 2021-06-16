Sparta comes from behind in upset win over West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Coulee region co-champions West Salem hosted Sparta in Division 2 playoff baseball action Wednesday afternoon.

West Salem came out swinging in the first inning with 3 hits, including an attempted inside-the-park home run by Isaac Olson that was stopped at home base. Both teams ended the first two innings with no runs.

Finally, in the third inning the Panthers got things going started with a line drive from Isaac Olson, sending Justin Barney home. West Salem went on to score 3 more runs that inning with hits from Carson Koepnick and CJ McConkey. Panthers lead 4-0.

Then, in the fourth, Sparta's Nick Kent fires one deep into center field sending two runners home. The Spartans were back in the game, now only down by one run.

In the fifth, West Salem's CJ McConkey then shot one right past second base allowing Brett McConkey to hit home plate. Panthers increasing their lead to 5-3.

Get the latest local sports scores and coverage here.

Sparta was not willing to go down without a fight. To start the battle, Hayden Brueggeman sends one straight to right field, scoring 2 runs to tie up the game. The Spartans went on to score 4 more runs in the sixth, to take a lead of 9-5.

The Panthers tried to catch up in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice pop fly from Brett McConkey but it wouldn't be enough. With a great catch at second base from Brett Stuessel in the seventh, the game was over. Spartans take the upset win with a final score of 9-6 and take the regional title.

Sparta will move on to the next round of the Division 2 playoffs

Sparta's Nick Kent went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Hayden Brueggeman went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

The star pitcher from Sparta was Tye Klass, with senior Patrick Frisk coming in to finish up the game.