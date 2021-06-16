T-storms arrive Thursday.

Another beautiful lower humidity day…

Though southerly winds are starting to kick in, temperatures remained similar to yesterday’s highs in the 80s. Dew points were in the 50s, and that means the humidity was low. Blue skies dominated out the afternoon weather picture.

Thursday showers and storms…

A cold front will trigger showers and t-storms on Thursday. It’s too early to pinpoint a specific risk of hail and high winds at this time, but there will be plenty of heat and humidity. It does look like severe weather is certainly possible at this time. The highest risk will be along and south of the I-90 corridor Highs should reach the 80s to middle 90s.

Cooling trend by the weekend…

Friday will still be quite hot, but the skies will be clearing out in the wake of the storm system and cooling into the 80s will occur for the weekend. Another storm system will arrive for Sunday and t-storms will be likely. That will be followed by cooler and dry weather next week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season will likely continue through the rest of June, and mold counts will run a bit high, too. Weed pollen season is next on the list.

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden