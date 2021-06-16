The Latest: Biden, Putin move on to larger meeting at summit

GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have finished the first round of their summit talks and are proceeding to the first of two larger meetings in Geneva. Biden and Putin first met accompanied by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a pair of translators. Two additional sessions are planned Wednesday afternoon with the leaders to be joined by additional aides and translators. The U.S. and Russian leaders are meeting at a time that relations between their countries are at an all-time low. Their talks are expected to last four to five hours.