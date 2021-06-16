The Latest: Kremlin official says summit ‘will not be easy’

GENEVA (AP) — A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Putin’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden “will not be easy” or likely yield any breakthroughs. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few hours before the Russia-U.S. summit in Geneva on Wednesday that the topics on the broad agenda “are mostly problematic.” Peskov said, “No, this day cannot become historic, and we shouldn’t expect any breakthroughs. The situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations.” But he says the two presidents agreeing to meet and speak openly about the problems “is already an achievement.” Peskov says the issues Russia wants to discuss include arms control, cooperation in regional conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.