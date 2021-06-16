The Lilly King Show: Swimmer bringing brash talk to Tokyo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Lilly King Show is headed to Tokyo. No subject is off limits. Drug cheats? Ban ’em. The Aussies? They better be prepared to settle for a whole bunch of silver medals in swimming. In a sport where most athletes obediently stay in their lane, in and out of the pool, King is willing to speak her mind on pretty much any subject. As long as she can remember, the 24-year-old from Indiana has never been too concerned about rubbing others the wrong way. She’ll take that attitude to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. swimming trials in Nebraska.