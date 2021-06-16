Three WI brothers killed at Pearl Harbor identified

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Three brothers from a small town in Wisconsin are identified nearly 80 years after they were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said Wednesday that Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcolm J. Barber, 22, Navy Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, 21, and Navy Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber, 19, of New London, were accounted for on June 10.

New London is about 40 miles southwest of Green Bay.

The brothers were serving aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor to start World War II. The ship, moored at Ford Island, capsized after it was hit by multiple torpedoes dropped by planes.

429 crewmen aboard the ship including the Barber brothers, died in the attack.

The DPAA said that between December 1941 and October 1949, the Navy recovered bodies of the deceased and attempted to identify them. Only a few identifications were successful. Most, including the Barber brothers, were not.

Those not identified were eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In 2015, members of the DPAA exhumed the remains for analysis and new attempts at identification. After several years, the Barber brothers were identified.

Accordingto the DPAA, their names are listed at the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with others missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to their names to indicate that they've been accounted for.

In a post on the Wisconsin Veteran's Museum website, it said that Malcolm and Randolph Barber followed their brother Leroy into the Navy. It also said that in a break with protocol, all three were assigned to the same ship. The post went on to say, "The Barbers were delighted they could stick together, but a couple of weeks before the attack, their father wrote the Navy asking that they be reassigned to separate ships."

A few years later, the Navy named a destroyer escort the USS Barber in their honor.

For more:

Malcolm Barber’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKCEA0.

Leroy Barber’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKBEA0.

Randolph Barber’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKDEA0.