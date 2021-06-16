TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - At Butts Park in Tomah, the all-abilities or inclusive park project came to a conclusion with a Grand Opening.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted the completion of the last phase for the Tomah North American Squirrel Association (n.a.s.a). The last piece being the all-inclusive playground. Phase one started with a barrier-free pavilion and phase two saw the installation of an accessible fishing pier with pontoon boat dock.

The playground is outfitted with barrier-free and accessible play equipment. Wheelchair accessible teeter-totters and open-access swings are just a couple examples.

Dave Stutzman, Vice-President of the n.a.s.a of Tomah, believes the playground offers a new opportunity some physically disabled people have never experienced.

"There's a spinner located right behind us that someone in a wheelchair can roll their wheelchair right on, they don't have to get out of it or anything, Stutzman said. "And they can hold on and spin around in a motion that a lot of kids just take for granted."

A non-profit and completely volunteer organization, perennial volunteer and founding member, Roberta "Bertie" Dietzman, says the original 8-member committee dreamed up the idea in 2016 to create an all-inclusive area for people with physical disabilities to enjoy the outdoors.

"It's all inclusive, so it's for everybody. It's for people with disabilities, it's for the young, there's things for the elderly, and it's right by the lake so the view is awesome," Dietzman said.

The city got involved and fundraising began. Once thought to take 5-6 years, it was fully funded and accomplished in four. Many thanks were given to all the generous donators at the grand opening ceremony. Gratitude and kudos were given to all the volunteer Squirrels whose labor was instrumental to getting the project done.

Tomah's Director of Parks and Recreation Department, Joe Protz, was thrilled to be involved with the project.

"It's awesome. It's our first all abilities or inclusive playground," Protz said. "Barrier-free so individuals with wheelchairs or walkers can come in and enjoy the amenities here."

The Tomah n.a.s.a Squirrels strive to make everyone able to enjoy nature and outside activities. The association has organized hunting events for the blind, fishing outings, and trips on lakes with accessible pontoon boats.

Other events planned are a July 10 Squirrelfest at Winnebago Park and an Aug. 14 Bow Shoot. As for other projects, the Squirrels will regroup over the summer and work towards solidifying several ideas by the end of the year.

To join or volunteer or for more information; go to tomahsquirrels.org.