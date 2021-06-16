Town, state jockey over renaming racialized waterway name

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is divided about whether and what to rename a brook that has an outdated, racialized name. But a state agency may ultimately make the decision. The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Vermont Board of Libraries is meeting Thursday to respond to a petition asking for the renaming of Negro Brook. The waterway is located in Townshend State Park. The petition asks for the brook to be renamed after Susanna Toby, a Black woman who was an early settler of the town. The town’s Select Board decided last week to allow voters to weigh in on the question next March, potentially delaying action by the state Board of Libraries.