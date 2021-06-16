UK: Met Police chief defends force after corruption charges

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s Metropolitan Police says she has no intention of resigning after a damning report accused the force of institutional corruption. Cressida Dick on Wednesday defended the London police force — Britain’s biggest — after an independent report said it concealed or denied its failings over an unsolved 1987 murder to protect its reputation. No one has been convicted in the murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was attacked with an axe in a car park in southeast London, despite five police investigations and an inquest. Police admitted in 2011 that the first investigation was grossly inadequate and hampered by corruption. But the independent report charged Tuesday that corruption had gone on after the initial inquiry.