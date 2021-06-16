Utah state attorney sorry for email rant to LGBT councilman

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah state attorney angry about being awakened from a nap has apologized for sending an expletive-laden email to an LGBT politician campaigning to be the first Asian American elected to the Salt Lake City council. Assistant Utah Attorney General Steven Wuthrich told Darin Mano he hated him and his family and threatened to end his political career. Mano was appointed to his post and is now on the campaign trail. Mano is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a father of four. Wuthrich said Tuesday he regrets the ferocity and language of the email. The attorney general’s office has said it’s examining the situation.