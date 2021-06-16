Weber Group giving free Country Boom tickets to all active military, veterans, and their immediate family

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Anyone who is serving or who has served in the armed forces, along with their immediate families, can enjoy some country music for free next month.

County Boom organizers said Wednesday that the Weber Group is supplying free general admission tickets to the July event.

“Our U.S. Armed Forces ensure the safety and wellbeing of our country. Honoring our heroes for their commitment and service is part of our everyday mission. Our contribution towards veteran’s admission is a meager token of our appreciation and gratitude for their noble service," said Libby Weber, CEO of The Weber Group. "We hope they can celebrate and enjoy their family and friends at Country Boom!”

"It's really overwhelming in a number of ways to partner with The Weber Group on this. Everything they are involved with has an extremely high level of quality product, service, and experience," said Jon Holthaus of Country Boom. "For them to believe in us that we will deliver a high level event to our armed forces is extremely humbling and an honor to say the least. Additionally, it's inspiring to see just how passionate and invested the Weber Group is in our active military and veterans. On a national level, I can't think of a single event of this size ever offering free tickets to the veterans and active military, AND their immediate family; and it would not happen without The Weber Group's support to champion the cause."

Organizers said for those wanting tickets, they can go online to the Country Boom website then verify they are military. They can also go to one of these locations to pick up tickets:

Fort McCoy

Camp Douglas - Target Bluff German Haus

Morries/Brenegan Auto in West Salem, Onalaska, La Crosse, Sparta, or Tomah

Organizers said tickets are available at the gate on the day of the show but recommend people get advance tickets in case of sell-outs.

Country Boom is set for July 8-10 at Maple Grove Venues outside of West Salem.