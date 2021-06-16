Winona Health launches in-home vaccinations
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- For people who can't leave their home, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a challenge.
Winona Health is breaking down that barrier by bringing the vaccine directly to them.
For those ages 65 and older, the hospital is offering free in-home COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the Winona Health service area.
The hospital made the announcement through a news release on Monday afternoon.
To be eligible, you need to be covered by Medicare.
If you're interested, call 507-457-7648.