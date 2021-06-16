Wisconsin Assembly forbids requiring virus vaccination proof

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit businesses, colleges and universities, governments and anyone else in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The measure banning so-called vaccine passports must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 here.

Evers has signaled that he will veto the bill.

The Assembly passed it on a 60-37 vote with all Republicans and Democratic Rep. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez voting for it.