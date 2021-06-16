Skip to Content

Woman biking on Fort Dodge street hit, killed by truck

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the north-central Iowa city of Fort Dodge say a woman riding a three-wheeled bike on a city street was fatally hit by a truck. Station WOI reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of 8th Avenue South and 31st Street. Police called to the scene found 65-year-old Melissa Ristau, of Fort Dodge, lying in the roadway. She was declared dead at the scene. Investigators say a large pickup truck being operated by an 18-year-old driver hit Ristau as she crossed 31st Street. No charges or citations had been announced in the crash by late Tuesday.

