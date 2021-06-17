Airline pilot guilty of killing three neighbors in Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A jury in Kentucky has convicted a former commercial airline pilot of killing three of his neighbors. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 53-year-old Christian R. Martin was found guilty on Wednesday of murder, arson, attempted arson, burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Cameron’s office brought the case to trial after his predecessor, now Gov. Andy Beshear, appointed a special prosecutor. Martin was arrested two years ago at the Louisville airport in the 2015 slayings. Police said Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his cellar. The bodies of Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau were found in a cornfield in her burned car.