LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds' season comes to an end after losing to Assumption, 3-2.

Morgan Thill and Amelia Topolski provided Aquinas with a two one lead with goals and then the game was put on hold with a weather delay.

Once the game resumed, Assumption scored two more goals to win.

Aquinas ends their season with an 11-3-1 record.