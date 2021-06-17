Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Fed rate hike hint

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul fell while Shanghai gained after Fed policymakers, who previously forecast no interest rate hikes before 2024, estimated their benchmark rate would be raised twice by late 2023. The Fed indicated it sees the U.S. economy improving faster than expected. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.5% overnight after Fed projections showed some board members expect short-term interest rates to rise by half a percentage point by late 2023. Ultra-low rates have propelled a global stock market rebound from last year’s plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.