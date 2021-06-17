Burn survivor shares story in the hopes of helping others

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A two time burn survivor is sharing his story in an effort to keep others safe from severe burn injuries.

At age 9, Scott Travis was attending a homecoming parade when a friend threw a firecracker that landed on one of the floats parked nearby. Travis climbed on to the float to put the fire out and became trapped in the flames. He suffered third degree burns over more than half of his body.

Then, at age 65 Travis was forced to relive this tragedy all over again while burning a brush pile outside of his rural home. This time the flames were caused by an accelerant ‒ gasoline. The gas ignited and severely burned his hands, arms and face.

Travis was then transported to UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center at University Hospital and spent 12 days there recovering from his burns.

He says incidents like these can be prevented if people pay attention and take fire danger seriously.

"The use of accelerants on a fire can be very problematic," Scott Travis said. "If you are going to have a fire have the precautionary things around you that you need to have to put that fire out and make sure once that fire is going, the coals are out."

Travis reminds people that it is even more important to be careful starting fires during these extremely dry conditions.