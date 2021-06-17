Cashton’s Live on Main Music Festival returns this weekend

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend includes a chance to dance and check out some live music over in Cashton.

Live on Main Music Festival returns to the downtown Friday and Saturday. Organizers are very excited to welcome people after a year off due to the pandemic.

"Summer's here. The weather is going to be great. The music is going to be awesome. The food is going to be great, so we're just excited for people to come out and have a good weekend," said Deb Wilkening who is part of the festival's board.

Gates open on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with The House Boys followed by The Fortunate Sons at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday festivities start at 3:00 p.m. with Dan Sebranek at 3:30 p.m. Maiden Dixie takes over at 5:00 p.m. and FBI & The Untouchable Horns headline at 8:30 p.m.

You are encourage to bring a lawn chair. Funds from the event help support local projects and organizations around Cashton. Different food trucks and vendors will be on site. No carry-in's are allowed.

For more information, visit Cashtonliveonmain.com