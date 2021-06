ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a busy first day for a new restaurant in Onalaska.

The long-awaited Chipotle restaurant opened its doors on Thursday.

Diners lined up out the door eagerly awaiting their opportunity to order lunch at the location.

It is the first one in this part of the state. Fans of the chain had to go to either Rochester or Eau Claire to enjoy a taste of Chipotle's cuisine.