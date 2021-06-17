Court: If bias rules have exceptions, faith groups qualify

A new ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court has put governmental entities on notice: If they want to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people or anyone else, they must not allow for any exceptions or else religious groups will have the right to ask for them. And they’ll have a strong case for getting them. Thursday’s decision did not rewrite the criteria for judging religious liberty cases, but it did give another victory to a religious party — Catholic Social Services, which had been excluded from Philadelphia’s foster system because it would not certify same-sex couples as foster parents.