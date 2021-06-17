Dairyland Power retrains employees for other positions after Genoa Plant retires

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After the decision was made in January 2020 to close Genoa #3 Power Plant, Dairyland Power has worked to retrain employees at the plant to do other lines of work within the company.

Jodi Roesler, Senior Human Resources Business Partner at Dairyland Power, said they have been able to work with their employees to find them family-supporting positions in the energy industry.

"We looked at different opportunities and line workers was one area that we had a lot of individuals express interest in," said Roesler. "So we partnered with Chippewa Valley Technical College to provide this training in a more accelerated format."

The training consisted of a four-week hands-on and in-class learning program. After that, the workers will now go through a four-year, state-approved, apprenticeship program. That program includes both in-class and on-the-job training.

Roesler explained that they also received assistance from the Western Wisconsin Technical Board with grant money through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The plant officially closed on June first but after the announcement was made that it would be closing, Dairyland worked to get employees trained in all different areas.

"We've done a lot of different things. The line worker program was one, but we also had over 50 individuals receive commercial drivers license or CDL training," said Roesler. "We've done some boiler training and many other things such as assisting individuals with finding positions elsewhere and outplacement services."

She explained that finding other jobs for those employees working at the plant was the most important thing on their agenda.

"When we made the difficult decision to close this plant, we wanted to make every effort we could to make sure that individuals found a position either with Dairyland or landed in a career they wanted to outside of Dairyland," said Roesler.

The individuals that have been given new roles were working in a variety of different areas at the plant. J.T. Gantenbein, now an Apprentice Line Worker, was previously an operator at the plant in Genoa for five years.

"I'm not making power now, I'm delivering power, making lines that deliver power and working outside instead of in a plant," said Gantenbein.

Chris Hatherly is also an Apprentice Line Worker that was previously at the plant. He began plant operating about ten years ago but then moved to work at the plant in Genoa for the last three and a half years.

"Here we are now out in the field and I love it. The opportunity here has just been phenomenal to be able to get a job and stay with the company," said Hatherly.

He explained that the company took a leap of faith believing in them that they could do this new job. His favorite part now is being out in the field.

"It's something I talked about with several different people in HR over the last year to try to figure out how to become a lineman and it's worked out really good so far," said Heatherly.