Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will take a key vote next week on a sweeping rewrite of voting and election law, setting up a dramatic test of Democratic unity on a top priority that Republicans are vowing to block. After numerous stops and starts, Democrats appeared to be coalescing Thursday around changes to the bill that could win the support of moderate West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the lone holdout on the legislation. Yet they still faced lockstep Republican opposition that could put Democrats right back where they started. They will likely lack the votes to overcome a Republican filibuster blocking the measure.