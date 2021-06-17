Diocese of La Crosse calling parishioners back to church

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the state's percent positive seven-day average of COVID-19 cases falls below one percent for the first time since the pandemic began, local Catholics are called back to church.

A letter from Bishop William Patrick Callahan invites parishioners to return to their normal weekly Mass attendance.

A special dispensation regarding attendance was in effect since last March and the start of the pandemic.

Bishop Callahan said the dispensation excusing attendance ends on the weekend of June 26 saying only those who have a reasonable cause for continued absence are excused.