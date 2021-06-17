Elevated threat this evening could bring strong to severe thunderstorms

A few thunderstorms rumbled through the Coulee Region this morning. Storms were sparking up ahead of a cold front which will be the zone to watch for more storms later this evening.

There will be a midday quiet period. Strong southerly winds will transport in the heat and humidity. Highs will climb to the lower 90s especially if we’re able to see some early afternoon sunshine.

By the evening commute, the cold front will approach the Coulee Region. As the cold front runs into the heat and humidity round 2 will spark up. Eyes will be zoning in on areas south of I-90 with an elevated risk for severe weather. Yet, we can’t rule out stronger storms outside of that region.

As storms develop, large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats. Isolated tornadoes and localized flooding could be a possibility as well. Storms will move out after midnight with a few showers lingering into the Friday morning commute.

Friday will quickly bring back the sunny skies and keep the warmth around. Yet, with an exiting cold front, there will be gusty winds to battle. Then winds will be calmer for your Saturday to keep a more mild summer day.

Sunday will bring the next chance for rainfall and a few thunderstorms. So you might want to celebrate your Dad's on Saturday before being cooped up inside Sunday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett