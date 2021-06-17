Elite California school discloses alleged sexual misconduct

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — An elite private high school in Southern California has disclosed allegations of sexual misconduct involving students, faculty and staff that extend back for decades and were improperly handled. The Los Angeles Times says The Thacher School in Ojai near Los Angeles has released a 90-page report by a law firm hired last August to investigate allegations made in an alumni social media campaign. The report details episodes of alleged rape, groping, unwanted touching and inappropriate comments going back 40 years. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating about 20 incidents cited in the report. Authorities say many could fall outside the statute of limitations for prosecution.