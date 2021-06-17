Ethiopia urges Tigray rights inquiry to ‘immediately cease’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is asking an African Union body to “immediately cease” a new commission of inquiry into allegations of abuses in the country’s Tigray region, where months of deadly conflict have led to warnings of famine and “ethnic cleansing.” An Ethiopian foreign ministry statement criticizes the independent inquiry as “misguided” and lacking legal basis and proposes a joint probe instead. But members of the new commission, created under the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, say the investigation into alleged human rights abuses will go forward. Witnesses have described to The Associated Press gang-rapes, mass expulsions and forced starvation.