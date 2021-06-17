Experts: Remains near Auschwitz probably post-war German

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish experts say human remains uncovered this month near the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz date to after World War II, and most probably belonged to German soldiers taken prisoner by Soviet forces. A local resident spotted 12 human skulls and many bones protruding from the banks of the Sola river that runs through the southern Polish town of Oswiecim. Occupying Nazi forces operated the Auschwitz camp there during the war. After the war, Polish and Soviet communist authorities held German prisoners of war — as well as political prisoners — there and in the surrounding area. In 1946, those who died were buried in sites through which the Sola now flows.