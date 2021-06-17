Former Viterbo student charged with starting fire in residence hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former Viterbo University student made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

Victoria Unanka was charged with negligent handling of burning materials, a misdemeanor charge, after police say she started a fire in one of Viterbo's residence halls back in April.

The fire was started in a trash can on the second floor of Marian Hall. There was minor damage around the garbage can, carpet, and wall. Based on a subsequent investigation, Unanka was arrested on charges of arson and mishandling of flammable objects.

In the police report, she said admitted she started the fire and said to investigators that "no one was listening to me anymore."

She was removed from the university that day.

The incident happened during a period of racial incidents that occurred on the Viterbo campus.

In a virtual court appearance on Wednesday, Unanka's attorney entered a not guilty plea.

She's scheduled to return to court in late July.