General ‘shocked’ by AP report on AWOL guns, considers fix

The Pentagon’s top general says he will consider a “systematic fix” to how the U.S. military keeps track of its guns. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was reacting to what he described as a shocking investigation in which The Associated Press reported at least 1,900 military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s. Some were used in street crimes. During a Senate committee hearing, Milley said the military will closely analyze how many weapons are missing. Also Thursday, a senator asked the Pentagon’s inspector general to conduct “a thorough review” of Defense Department policies and security procedures.