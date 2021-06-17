Skip to Content

Get a jab, win a condo: Hong Kong tries vaccine incentives

New
12:50 am National news from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Coronavirus vaccine incentives offered by Hong Kong companies, including a lucky draw for an apartment, a Tesla car and even gold bars, are helping boost the city’s sluggish inoculation rate. The city of 7.5 million, which hasn’t experienced a major outbreak, is battling vaccine hesitancy driven by multiple factors, including fears of serious side effects, a mistrust of the government and a lack of concern from residents. The city’s low immunization rate means that hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses may expire in August before they can be used.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content