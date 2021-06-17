Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee is completing its work on the state’s next two-year spending plan and paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it later this month. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee planned to take its final votes on the budget Thursday. Republicans have promised a tax cut as large as $4 billion thanks to rosier revenue projections. They have also promised to have a plan to ensure the state doesn’t lose $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus aid that’s in jeopardy because their current plan doesn’t allocate enough money to K-12 schools.