Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday in Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This Saturday, June 19, a celebration will be held in La Crosse in honor of Juneteenth.

The event will feature re-enactments of the past by the Enduring Families Project. It will also have local talent an entertainment throughout the park.

"They can expect a fresh look at what it means to get acquainted with their Black community. They can expect to be excited about the things they are going to learn and they can expect to make some new relationships and some new connections," said Tashyra Bernard, Co-founder and Program Director of Hope Restores.

RELATED: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Over fifty local organizations have come together to make the event happen.

"Celebrating liberty is important because you have to work so hard to get it. What should be God given is something that people have fought and died and bled for. Celebrating the fruit of that gain is important and that is what Juneteenth is about," said Denise Christy-Moss, Producer of Enduring Families Project.

The event is free and it begins at noon in Riverside Park. Organizers said they hope everyone comes out to the event.